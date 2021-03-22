Is Mindhunter Season 3 still a future-project of David Fincher? Know in details!

Last year after the release of the TV series Mindhunter Season 2, fans were shocked when they heard that Netflix is ending its contract with the actors and put the show on indefinite hold. According to the report, the executive producer David Fincher was tired of the production for Season 2. Hence, he is not interested to produce Mindhunter Season 3.

After that, Netflix did put Mindhunter Season 3 on "indefinite hold." Here is the official statement of Netflix released earlier:

Advertisement

"David is focused on directing his first Netflix film Mank and on producing the second season of Love, Death, and Robots," a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement. "He may revisit Mindhunter again in the future, but in the meantime felt it wasn't fair to the actors to hold them from seeking other work while he was exploring new work of his own."

Some of the Mindhunter actors were released from their contract, namely Jonathan Groff (played as FBI agents Holden Ford), Holt McCallany (Bill Tench), and Anna Torv (psychologist Wendy Carr). However, as David Fincher's brainchild Mank was released last year November, psychological crime thriller drama lovers are expecting Netflix to announce Mindhunter Season 3.

To the gladden fans, if we look back, David Fincher said in a recent conversation "Listen, for the viewership that it had, it was a very expensive show. We talked about, 'Finish Mank and then see how you feel,' but I honestly don't think we're going to be able to do it for less than I did season two. And on some level, you have to be realistic — dollars have to equal eyeballs."

In another conversation, he said that he had no plans to revive Mindhunter for Season 3. He clarified saying the limited budget is one reason for indefinitely holding it. "I don't know if it makes sense to continue. It was a costly display. It had an extremely enthusiastic audience, but we never got the numbers that justified the cost."

However, some media outlets have published that Mindhunter Season 3 has been canceled. But it has not been officially canceled by Netflix yet. Everything is relying on David Fincher whether he will come back with Mindhunter Season 3 or not. There's a lot more story to say in the third season.

Mindhunter is yet to be renewed for Season 3. Stay with Devdiscourse to get more updates on the Netflix series.

Also Read: Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info