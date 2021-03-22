National Film Award: Sushant Singh Rajput starrer 'Chhichhore' wins Best Hindi movie award

While the nation continues to feel the void left by late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, one of the country's most eminent awards in the entertainment industry, National Film Award announced on Monday to honour the star's much-acclaimed movie 'Chhichhore' with the 'Best Hindi Movie' of 2019. The 67th edition of the National Film Awards announced the honours to the entertainment industry's best talent for the year 2019 after getting delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The movie stars late actor Sushant opposite Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. The college drama also features Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Saharsh Kumar Shukla and Tushar Pandey in pivotal roles. 'Chhichhore' is a movie full of nostalgia and plays on the themes of friendship and college life.

The film revolves around Anni (played by Sushant) and his college buddies. It showcases how their lives undergo major changes after they all graduate. One part of the film shows the friends in their college and how they strive to win a competition and the second part features them all grown up. The gang, which gets separated after college, reunites years later in a hospital when one of their friends meets with an accident. The film directed by Nitesh Tiwari, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala that had hit the big screens on September 6 in 2019, was a blockbuster hit and entered the 100 crore club in mere three weeks.

Meanwhile, Sushant, who began his acting career in 2008 with the TV show 'Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil', was also awarded the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke award for the category of 'Critic's Best Actor' accolade, in February, this year. Sushant became a household name when he grabbed the lead role in Zee TV's 'Pavitra Rishta' opposite Ankita Lokhande. Soon after, he reached the peak of his career he left the television industry to test his coin in the Hindi film industry.

In 2013, he made his Bollywood debut with 'Kai Po Che', and with that, the talented actor bagged on to entertain his fans and audience with the charm of his astonishing performances. Sushant graced many dance floors, be it as a background dancer or the one to take the lead, and his dancing skills were widely appreciated by renowned celebrities and his fans throughout his career. He was also a part of 2010 dance reality shows 'Zara Nachke Dikha' and 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4'.

Making his film debut in 2013 with Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kai Po Che', Sushant garnered critical and commercial acclaim, despite being casted as one of the three leads, along with actors Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh. The film was based on Chetan Bhagat's novel 'The 3 Mistakes of My life'. The talented actor, who died under mysterious circumstances in his apartment in 2020, was last seen in 'Dil Bechara' opposite Sanjana Sanghi. Directed by his close friend Mukesh Chhabra, the romantic flick was adapted from the famous novel 'The Fault In Our Stars' by John Green and also featured actor Saif Ali Khan in a special appearance.

The flick was originally slated for May 8, 2020 theatre release but it could not see the light of the day due to the shuttering of cinemas owing to the coronavirus crisis and later was released on July 24, 2020, on Disney+ Hotstar and streamed for free to commemorate the last movie of Sushant.(ANI)

