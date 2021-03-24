Virgin River Season 3 theories & prediction revealed, Know more in details!

Virgin River is a romantic drama based on the Virgin River novels by Robyn Carr. After the recent, release of Virgin River Season 2, the series garnered huge appreciation globally. The second season ended on several cliffhangers, no wonder fans are waiting for the Season 3.

In December 2020, Netflix announced via social media that Virgin River Season 3 would be renewed for ten episodes. Virgin River Season 2 ended showing Mel (played by Alexandra Breckenridge) found Jack (Martin Henderson) lying on the floor of his bar and bleeding to death. Fans want to know what happened to Jack.

In the second season, we saw Charmaine (played by Lauren Hammersley) getting the news of her own pregnancy, Charmaine is confident that Jack is the father of the twin babies she is carrying. However, according to Express.UK, some fans are assuming that Jack's partner Mel could adopt the babies. Virgin River Season 3 might focus on the love triangle between Charmaine, Jack and Mel, which might be quite harder for Jack to handle.

Fans are speculating many angles of the romantic series Virgin River Season 3. It seems fans hate Charmaine and they do not want to see her negative character in the series. A Reddit user wrote "In the books, Jack and Mel had two children. Mel will adopt them after Charmaine has a tragic accident."

Another user assumed and said, "Once she has the twins, a medical crisis will occur and that is when they will discover that Jack is not the father."

On the other hand, the imminent Virgin River Season 3 is likely to focus on Hope (Annette O'Toole) and Doc Mullins' (Tim Matheson) remarriage. The rumors of their remarriage popped up after their relationship improved in Season. They had kept themselves separated for 20 years.

According the Netflix report, the filming of Virgin River Season 3 has started. The series does not yet have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

