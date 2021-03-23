Will Soulmates Season 2 feature a different cast and a new storyline?

After the premiere of the anthology series Soulmates on Amazon Prime Video on February 8, 2021, fans are wondering if the show will come back with a Season 2. Before its release on Amazon Prime, Soulmates finale was dropped via AMC on November 9, 2020.

Furthermore, fans would be happy to know that the accurate love-finding App series, Soulmates has been renewed for a Season 2 in August last year ahead of the series premiere on AMC.

The anthology series is created by William Bridges and Brett Goldstein. Earlier in a statement, Bridges and Goldstein said, "We are so delighted to have the opportunity to continue working with the incredible team at AMC to tell more of our romantically unromantic love stories. [We] can't wait to get back into the world they helped us create."

It is not yet declared who will feature the cast of Soulmates Season 2. However, the debut episodes of Soulmates portrayed Sarah Snook as Nikki, Kingsley Ben-Adir as Franklin, Dolly Wells as Jennifer, Anna Wilson-Jones as Rose, and Emily Bevan as Adele.

Every six episodes of Soulmates featured a different cast with new stories. Each story gives a new test result of the dating apps and the impact of those results on the duo's relationship. Soulmates is all about dating technology. The series takes the audience 15 years to the future in a fascinating world where anyone can accurately determine who they should fall in love with, thanks to a test developed by a company named Soul Connex.

Soulmates co-creator Will Bridges said, "Your soulmate is the person you will love the most, more than anyone else."

"A soulmate isn't someone who is going to fix you. It's the person you will feel love for the strongest, and it's undeniable. Does that mean true happiness or the best person for you?"

If Soulmates Season 2 follows the same pattern, it will feature different characters and their relationship. Therefore, Soulmates Season 2 would star new actors. Stay tuned with Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Soulmates Season 2.