Naomi Harris, Jimmi Simpson board 'The Man Who Fell To Earth' series

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 24-03-2021 15:00 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 15:00 IST
''Moonlight'' star Naomi Harris and ''Westworld'' alum Jimmi Simpson have joined the cast of the Showtime series ''The Man Who Fell To Earth''.

Starring Chiwetel Ejiofor in the titular role, the show will follow an alien who arrives on Earth at a turning point in human evolution and must grapple with his own past to determine our future.

According to Deadline, Harris will play Justin Falls, a brilliant scientist and engineer.

Simpson stars as Spencer Clay, a CIA agent whose obsession with the alien's true identity drives him to the edge of madness. Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet are on board as co-showrunners and are also credited as writers.

Kurtzman is also attached to direct multiple episodes of the series, based on Walter Tevis' 1963 sci-fi novel that inspired the 1976 David Bowie movie.

''The Man Who Fell To Earth'' is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Timberman/Beverly.

The series recently moved to Showtime from CBS All Access/Paramount Plus.

