Song Hye-kyo is back after two years in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up'

Song Hye-kyo is one of the top actresses in the Korean entertainment industry. After her divorce with Song Joong-ki in July 2019, the beautiful Korean actress took a break from the film industry while Song Joong-ki continued his work.

Song Hye-kyo fans will be happy to know that the actress is back in the glam world. According to a report in November last year, Song Hye-kyo could star in 'Now, We Are Breaking Up'.

In 'Now, We Are Breaking Up', Song Hye-kyo will portray the character of Ha Young-eun, a "trendy, intelligent and realist" manager of a fashion label's design team. In the series, she will depict the role of a career-oriented woman, who does not get time for making a relationship and frequently gets break-up if she commits to a relationship. However, the situation will change when she would engage with a professional photographer.

On February 15, the luxury brand Fendi announced Song Hye-kyo as its first Korean actress brand ambassador. She endorses other Italian luxury fashion brands, including Chaumet and Bottega Veneta.

"Song Hye-kyo is this generation's icon of a beauty that embodies gentleness, strength, and a confident attitude. She goes well with the values that Fendi appreciates," a source associated with Fendi said.

Recently, Song Hye-kyo fronts the collection's new campaign on Chaumet's historic relationship with Empress Joséphine.

Song Hye-kyo has also collaborated with Chaumet as a brand ambassador since 2018. In an interview with Tatler, she was asked what different ways she tried to express the spirit of Chaumet in this new campaign.

"The past three years have been an amazing time in my life, and it has been such an honor being the ambassador of Chaumet. In this campaign, I really wanted to explore the ways on how we can empower women to be their best selves and how we could celebrate femininity in various ways. I try to embody the spirit of Joséphine in everything that I do, to be progressive but steadfast in my beliefs and discipline, and to be assertive yet elegant. I think this is something that all women should strive to be," answered Song Hye-kyo.

The South Korean fashion icon, Song Hye-kyo also described herself saying, "I would always ask myself about the message I wish to convey to women all around the world. For this campaign, I really wanted to celebrate femininity and the multi-faceted aspects of being a modern woman."

Song Hye-kyo gained her popularity through her lead roles in dramas Autumn in My Heart, All In, Full House, That Winter, the Wind Blows, Descendants of the Sun, and Encounter to name a few.

