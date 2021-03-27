One Piece Chapter 1009: Law, Zoro, Kid are planning to separate Kaido & Big Mom

One Piece is one of the successfully longest-running mangas throughout the world. It reached a landmark of 1000 chapters in January. Fans would be glad to know that One Piece Chapter 1009 will release next week without any manga break.

While Eiichiro Oda has revealed Kozuki Oden's real identity in the last chapter, there are still many unresolved cliffhangers. One Piece Chapter 1009 is expected to clear those questions.

In the upcoming chapter, fans will see the continuation of the Yonkos and the Supernovas' fight at the rooftop. Finally, it will reveal the new hybrid form of Beast Pirates leader and the protagonists' unique moves against him and Big Mom.

According to Blocktoro, Law, Zoro, and Kid are planning to separate Kaido and Big Mom as that would help them fight against Yonkos. It seems Kaido looks more dangerous and powerful in his hybrid form. Despite being afraid of Kaido, Luffy is quite confident that he can defeat Kaido as he is the same kind of human like him.

The new chapters of One Piece raw will be out on Thursday and the scan will be updated on Friday. One Piece Chapter 1009 is scheduled to release on Sunday, April 4.

One Piece Chapter 1009 will be out at noon sharp at 11 am EST. It will also drop at different times worldwide, so the international audience can see it. You can read the released chapters on VIZ media, MangaPlus, and Shonen Jump's official websites and platforms. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga releases.

