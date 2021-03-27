Left Menu

Black Clover Episode 170: Will Asta defeat Dark Triads?

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 27-03-2021 15:24 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 15:24 IST
Black Clover Episode 170: Will Asta defeat Dark Triads?
Black Clover Episode 170 will title “The Faraway Future.” Image Credit: Twitter / Black Clover official

Black Clover Episode 170, which is coming out next week, will mark the end of the popular Japanese manga series. The last episode is likely to resolve all the cliffhangers. After that, the anime series will take a long break.

Black Clover Episode 170 will title "The Faraway Future." In the upcoming episode, fans will get to see the Heart Kingdom and the Clover Kingdom jointly attacking the Spade Kingdom to save William and Yami from the Dark Triad.

In Black Clover Episode 169, we saw Asta agreeing to learn the process of using devil magic from Nacht Faust. However, the method is quite dangerous as it requires the use of prohibited magic.

The upcoming episode will highlight the journey of Asta. Asta would overcome all hurdles and challenges to finally defeat the Dark Triad. It will feature his never-give-up story without using prohibited magic. Viewers will also find Asta fighting with the devil, who recently helped him.

Black Clover Episode 170 will also feature Yuno, Noelle Silva, and others who are desperate to defeat the Dark Triad. They are trying to gain more power. To rescue Yami, William, and the others from the world of the threat of the devils, a new story begins. Black Clover spoilers shared some preview images.

According to the Black Clover Episode 170 trailer, after meeting with Asta's mom, little Liebe forced her to leave them in the open as they cannot use magic. The trailer also gives a glimpse of Nacht Faust training Asta.

Black Clover Episode 170 is scheduled to release on Tuesday, March 31. This will be the final episode of the manga series. Episode 170 will air at 6:25 pm EST and the audiences from different countries can adjust the time based on their locations.

Fans can watch Black Clover Episode 170 on the official website and platforms of Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu, and AnimeLab. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the Japanese manga series.

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Giving "thoughtful consideration" to HC view to translate draft EIA in 22 languages: Centre

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Serum Institute delays expected launch of Novavax vaccine in India

The launch in India of a new COVID-19 vaccine developed jointly by the Serum Institute of India and U.S.-based biotech firm Novavax is likely to be delayed to September, the Indian companys boss said on Saturday. Adar Poonawalla, the chief ...

Mamata's purported audio clip seeking help from BJP leader to win Nandigram stirs row in Bengal

A huge controversy erupted on Saturday amid the polling for 30 assembly seats in West Bengal, with the BJP releasing an audio clip where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is purportedly heard cajoling a BJP leader from Nandigram to rejoin the ...

Belarus warns demonstrators of criminal charges as fresh protests brew

Belarus authorities warned on Saturday that anyone participating in protests is liable to criminal prosecution, as armoured vehicles and police buses moved into the centre of Minsk ahead of an expected new round of protests. Opposition figu...

Rugby-Queensland Reds continue perfect run in Super Rugby AU

Second half substitute Alex Mafi scored a hat-trick of tries as the Queensland Reds kept up their perfect start to this years Super Rugby AU campaign with a 46-14 away win at the New South Wales Waratahs at Stadium Australia on Saturday. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021