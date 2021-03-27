Black Clover Episode 170: Will Asta defeat Dark Triads?

Black Clover Episode 170, which is coming out next week, will mark the end of the popular Japanese manga series. The last episode is likely to resolve all the cliffhangers. After that, the anime series will take a long break.

Black Clover Episode 170 will title "The Faraway Future." In the upcoming episode, fans will get to see the Heart Kingdom and the Clover Kingdom jointly attacking the Spade Kingdom to save William and Yami from the Dark Triad.

In Black Clover Episode 169, we saw Asta agreeing to learn the process of using devil magic from Nacht Faust. However, the method is quite dangerous as it requires the use of prohibited magic.

The upcoming episode will highlight the journey of Asta. Asta would overcome all hurdles and challenges to finally defeat the Dark Triad. It will feature his never-give-up story without using prohibited magic. Viewers will also find Asta fighting with the devil, who recently helped him.

Black Clover Episode 170 will also feature Yuno, Noelle Silva, and others who are desperate to defeat the Dark Triad. They are trying to gain more power. To rescue Yami, William, and the others from the world of the threat of the devils, a new story begins. Black Clover spoilers shared some preview images.

Episode 170 preview images 🔥 pic.twitter.com/30Rcu2K2K4 — BCinfo 🍀 (@BCspoiler) March 23, 2021

According to the Black Clover Episode 170 trailer, after meeting with Asta's mom, little Liebe forced her to leave them in the open as they cannot use magic. The trailer also gives a glimpse of Nacht Faust training Asta.

Black Clover Episode 170 is scheduled to release on Tuesday, March 31. This will be the final episode of the manga series. Episode 170 will air at 6:25 pm EST and the audiences from different countries can adjust the time based on their locations.

Fans can watch Black Clover Episode 170 on the official website and platforms of Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu, and AnimeLab. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the Japanese manga series.