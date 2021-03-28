Frankie Muniz, Paige Price become parents to first child

''Malcolm in the Middle'' actor Frankie Muniz and his wife, actor Paige Price, have welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

Muniz announced the birth of their son, whom they have named Mauz, on Instagram.

Advertisement

''World, meet my son Mauz Mosley Muniz. He was born on March 22nd at 11:15 AM. That was the moment that my life changed forever,'' the actor wrote on Saturday alongside a picture of the newborn.

Muniz, also known for the spy comedy film series ''Cody Banks'', said it took him a long time to share a post as he has been ''1000% obsessed'' with the baby. ''I found myself very emotional the other day as I pondered how lucky I was to have the most incredible wife and now the most amazing child and thought how all I want from now on is to make the world a better place, for them,'' he added.

Muniz and Price, who tied the knot last February, announced the pregnancy in September.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)