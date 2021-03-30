Left Menu

The Kissing Booth 3 updates: release date, cast, plot, what we know more

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 30-03-2021 20:51 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 20:45 IST
Many of the Kissing Booth stars are returning to portray their role in the trilogy. Image Credit: The Kissing Booth 3 / Netflix official

The romantic comedy-drama sequel The Kissing Booth 3 may not have an official release date but it could release anytime in summer 2021. However, Netflix has revealed fans won't have to wait much longer to see The Kissing Booth 3.

The good news is that the movie was shot- back-to-back with The Kissing Booth 2 in South Africa. This means the film is not affected by the global pandemic situation. Netflix had already released a movie trailer for the viewers. Last year, Netflix released an exclusive sneak peek of The Kissing Booth 3, which shows Elle spending time in a pool with Noah, Lee, and Rachel. Follow the link below.

Earlier, during a live YouTube event, the actor Joel Courtney (played as Lee Flynn) said, "We filmed two [The Kissing Booth 2], and three [The Kissing Booth 3]at the exact same time. It was the hardest secret to keep."

"I told myself that if I won, I would share a very exciting piece of news with everybody. So I want to tell you that Kissing Booth 3, our final installment, is going to be released in summer 2021 and I'm so excited," he added.

The Kissing Booth 3 will clear all the cliffhangers that were left in the second sequel. In Kissing Booth 2, viewers saw that Elle (portrayed by Joey King) is quite confused to choose a college for her. She applies to the University of Harvard as Noah (Jacob Elordi) suggests, whereas her best friend Lee (Joel Courtney) joins the California University, Berkeley. However, later she applies to the University of California but keep it a secret from Lee.

Elle is waitlisted at both universities. The Kissing Booth 3 will reveal which university she will choose or whom she will follow – either her best friend Lee or her boyfriend Noah.

Joey King told, "She's really good at getting herself into a pickle, that's for sure, Elle Evans is notorious for trying to make everybody happy, which in turn, the way she goes about it, makes everybody mad in the long run, including herself."

"Elle has a lot of figuring out to do... in the end, she gives herself even more figuring out to do, which is crazy," she continued. "We don't know what's going to happen... I don't know why she does that," added Joel.

Many of the Kissing Booth stars are returning to portray their role in the trilogy. The Kissing Booth 3 stars Joey King as Rochelle "Elle" Evans, Joel Courtney as Lee Flynn, Jacob Elordi as Noah Flynn, Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Chloe Winthrop, Taylor Zakhar Perez as Marco Valentin Peña, Molly Ringwald as Mrs. Flynn, and Meganne Young as Rache.

The Kissing Booth 3 is an upcoming teen romantic comedy film directed by Vince Marcello, from a screenplay by Marcello and Jay Arnold. The film is based on the book named The Kissing Booth by Beth Reekles.

The Kissing Booth 3 is set to premiere anytime in summer 2021 on Netflix. Stay tuned for updates on Netflix films.

