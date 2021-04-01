Left Menu

Prince William 'struggling' not to share his story after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's interview

The Duke of Cambridge Prince William is having a hard time following his brother Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell interview with American talk show host Oprah Winfrey.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-04-2021 10:47 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 10:47 IST
Prince William . Image Credit: ANI

The Duke of Cambridge Prince William is having a hard time following his brother Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell interview with American talk show host Oprah Winfrey. Just weeks ago, Harry and Markle sat down with the Oscar-winning star to discuss their struggles since the 'Suits' alum joined the royal family.

During the tell-all, the pair made allegations of racism and turning a blind eye to mental health needs against the royal family and the institution at large. According to Fox News, since the interview first aired, it has become understood that William is not pleased with his brother and sister-in-law, who also made mention of William's wife, Kate Middleton, during the interview.

Now, a source has told Us Weekly that the Duke of Cambridge wants to publicly share his side of the story. "The queen is insisting that the royals handle the matter privately," said the insider.

Furthermore, they also said that Queen Elizabeth II "thinks that retaliating will only add fuel to the fire and make the situation worse." "William is struggling to hold back," shared the source. "He wants to get his side out there."

The insider said that the mention of Kate is his priority for wanting to speak out, as he's reportedly felt "very protective" over his wife since Meghan claimed Kate made her cry around the time of her wedding to Harry. As reported by Fox News, the royal would like to "clear the racial allegations," said the source.

William previously responded to the claims made by his brother and sister-in-law in a public statement deemed "unusual" by royal expert Katie Nicholl. When confronted by reporters shortly after the interview aired, William said that the royals are "very much not a racist family."

He added that, at the time, he had not yet spoken to Harry about the contents of the interview. Gayle King recently reported that the brothers have since spoken, but conversations were "not productive." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

