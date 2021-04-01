Left Menu

K'taka CM, Ministers greet Rajinikanth on being chosen for prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke award

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, BJPs Tamil Nadu in charge C T Ravi and state ministers on Thursday joined millions others in greeting Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on being chosen for the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke award for the year 2021.Heartfelt congratulations to the globally acclaimed film actor, fondly addressed as Thalaiva by his followers and superstar Rajinikanth, on being honored with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-04-2021 12:04 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 12:04 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, BJP's Tamil Nadu in charge C T Ravi and state ministers on Thursday joined millions others in greeting Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on being chosen for the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke award for the year 2021.

''Heartfelt congratulations to the globally acclaimed film actor, fondly addressed as Thalaiva by his followers and superstar Rajinikanth, on being honored with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. On behalf of all the Kannadigas, I wish him all the best,'' the Chief Minister tweeted.

Ravi, the BJP national general secretary and party's Tamil Nadu in charge, tweeted, ''Heartiest Congratulations to Thalaiva @rajinikanth on being awarded the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke award for 2021.'' ''One of the greatest actors of His generation, the contribution of Thiru Rajinikanth to Indian cinema is exemplary. I share this happiness with His crores of fans,'' he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan and Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar too greeted the actor.

The actor's Karnataka connection is well known.

Born to a Marathi family in Bengaluru, Rajinikanth's original name is Shivaji Rao Gaekwad.

He did his schooling in Bengaluru and spent much of his prime in the Garden City.

He had served as a bus conductor in the Bangalore Transport Services (BTS), the previous avatar of Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) before trying his luck in tinsel town where he outshone many of his contemporaries.

The actor's relatives including his brother live in Bengaluru and the actor often visits them.

His stay in Tamil Nadu did not blunt his command over Kannada as he speaks the language eloquently.

Celebrations broke out in parts of Bengaluru with a substantial Tamil population as the news came about the Phalke award to Rajinikanth.PTI GMS SS PTI PTI

