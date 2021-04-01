Kirron Kher undergoing treatment for blood cancer, Anupam Kher calls her a 'fighter'

Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Thursday shared a health update about his wife and actor Kirron Kher stating that she has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer and is currently 'undergoing treatment'. The 'Hotel Mumbai' star took to Twitter and released a statement which was from Anupam and his son Sikandar. The actor revealed that Kirron is undergoing treatment for the disease and 'will come out of this stronger'.

"Just so that rumours don't get the better of a situation Sikandar and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before," wrote the 'Saraansh' actor. Stating that the 'Singh Is Kinng' actor is under doctor's observation, he added, "We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors. She's always been a fighter and takes things head on. She's all heart and that's why she has so many people that love her."

Advertisement

Urging his fans to keep on showering love and prayers for Kirron's speedy recovery, he said, "so keep sending your love to her in your prayers and in your heart. She is well on her way to recovery and we thank everyone for their support and love. Anupam and Sikandar" Scores of fans of the celebrity couple expressed concern and wished Kirron a speedy recovery in the comments.

On the professional front, Kirron was last seen in 'Khoobsurat' directed by Shashanka Ghosh while Anupam was last seen in 'One Day: Justice Delivered' alongside Esha Gupta. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)