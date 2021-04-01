Juhi Chawla urges fans to make April 'cool' by planting a sapling

Left Menu

Taking a step towards environment protection on the occasion of April Fools' Day, Bollywood star Juhi Chawla urged people to plant a tree and make the month 'April Cool', instead of 'April Fool'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-04-2021 14:11 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 14:11 IST
Taking a step towards environment protection on the occasion of April Fools' Day, Bollywood star Juhi Chawla urged people to plant a tree and make the month 'April Cool', instead of 'April Fool'. The 'Yes Boss' actor took to Twitter and shared a beautiful picture with an equally inspiring message to save the environment and protect it from global warming.

The actor shared a smiling picture of herself as she posed amid rich flora while holding a camera. The snap also had a message that read, "Instead of making 'April Fool' on 1st April, plant at least one tree and make 'April Cool'." In the post, the 'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani' star asked her fans to contribute to the 'Cauvery Calling' initiative that will plant saplings to make the environment greener and cleaner.

"Like me, if you live in a city & have nowhere to plant a tree;@ishafoundation's initiative #CauveryCalling is always there. Only Rs. 42 per sapling Let's have a cool April," tweeted Chawla. Scores of fans tweeted to appreciate the 'Darr' actor's good thoughts and pledged to contribute towards the environment-friendly initiative.

The Cauvery Calling project was launched by Sadguru Jaggi Vasudev. It was launched to highlight the plight of the Cauvery and conserve the ecosystem and the perennial flow of the river. (ANI)

