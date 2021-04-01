Left Menu

T'gana CM, actor Chiranjeevi congratulate Rajinikanth on being selected for Dada Saheb Phalke award

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-04-2021 15:26 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 15:26 IST
T'gana CM, actor Chiranjeevi congratulate Rajinikanth on being selected for Dada Saheb Phalke award

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, mega star Chiranjeevi, actor-turned- politician and Jana Sena Party founder Pawan Kalyan and other Telugu film personalities congratulated superstar Rajinikanth on being selected for the Dada Saheb Phalke Award.

Hailing the announcement of the award to Rajinikanth, Rao said it is befitting that the southern superstar, who has crores of fans in the country and all over the globe, is selected for the prestigious honour.

Chiranjeevi, a former Union Minister, said he is elated at the announcement of the award to his ''dear friend'' Rajinikanth.

''Elated at the announcement of the prestigious #DadaSahebPhalke Award to my dear friend @rajinikanth. Truly deserving. Your contributions to the film industry are immense my friend! Hearty congratulations! May the force be with you!!,'' Chiranjeevi tweeted.

Expressing happiness over Rajinikanth getting the award, Pawan Kalyan said the superstar, who has been entertaining the Tamil audience for over four decades, fully deserves the award.

Rajinikanth is also liked by Telugu film lovers, he said.

Kalyan, younger brother of Chiranjeevi, said Rajinikanth has been very close to his family.

He recalled that Chiranjeevi and Rajinikanth had acted together in two Telugu films 'Bandipotu Simham' and 'Kali' about 30 years ago.

Top Telugu star Mahesh Babu tweeted:''Congratulations @rajinikanth sir on being awarded the #DadasahebPhalkeAward!! Your contribution to cinema is unparalleled! Truly an inspiration''.

Rajinikanth will be honoured with the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke Award, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar announced on Thursday.

Dada Saheb Phalke Award, Indian cinema's highest honour for an artiste, for the year 2019, will be presented to Rajinikanth on May 3.PTI SJR SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India's digital IDs for land could exclude poor, indigenous communities

By Rina Chandran April 1 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Plans by the Indian government to assign digital identification numbers to plots of land could exclude rural and indigenous people who do not hold titles, and further marginalise those w...

Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanams to build temple in J-K

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday approved a proposal to allot nearly 25 hectares of land on lease basis for a period of 40 years to the Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanams TTD to build a temple and its allied infrastructures in ...

Lebanon's central bank says it will discuss audit with Alvarez & Marsal on April 6

Lebanons central bank said in a statement on Thursday it is ready to facilitate an audit process by Alvarez Marsal and will discuss this in a virtual meeting with the restructuring company on April 6.Also Read World Bank, EU, UN say agreem...

Soccer-Atletico, Barca and Real set for tightest title battle in years

So often over the years Barcelona and Real Madrid have fought it out between themselves for the Liga title, cruising to 95-plus points while everyone else battles to be the best of the rest. However, with 10 games to go this season, Atletic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021