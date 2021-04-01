Prison School: Why creators may finally proceed with Season 2?

The second season of the Japanese manga series Prison School is highly anticipated and fans are waiting for it for the past five years since the first season dropped its finale. Prison School Season 1 was premiered on July 11, 2015, and dropped its finale in September 2015. However, there are no updates on Season 2 from the sides of the producer, J.C. Staff Studio.

Recently, a rumor is circulating in web media that Prison School is coming back with a Season 2. But as we know, the creators haven't provided any updates on its making. Still, there are several reasons why the creators might want to renew the series. Today we will discuss the possibilities of a Season 2.

The manga-based series is illustrated by Akira Hiramoto and directed by Tsutomu Mizushima. The first season of Prison School aired between October and December 2015 and sold over 13 million copies as of March 2018. The anime already received many positive reviews.

The most vital point is, Tsutomu Mizushima used the first nine volumes of the manga to plot the 12 episodes of the debut season of Prison School. However, the original manga consists of a total 28 volumes with 277 chapters. So, J.C. Staff Studio has 200 more chapters left to create Prison School Season 2 or more seasons.

Additionally, Prison School ended with several cliffhangers. So the anime viewers are waiting for Prison School 2, so they can get answers to their unresolved questions. The Season 1 mainly focused on the problems and issues of five boys in a girl's school. The strictest girl's academies in Tokyo had decided to admit boys into their system.

Kiyoshi Fujino, a newly admitted boy, discovered that he and his four friends Takehito Morokuzu, Shingo Wakamoto, Jōji Nezu, and Reiji Andō are the only male students among 1000 girls in the institute.

They receive a final warning as they were caught doing voyeurism in the school's bathing area. Viewers would like to see if the boys can adjust to the decorum maintained by the institute.

Besides, Prison School was one of two winners of the Best General Manga award alongside Gurazeni at the 37th Kodansha Manga Award. The huge success of Season 1 means that a Season 2 may happen soon. Plus, the producers have not yet cancelled the possibility of a season 2. So we can expect that the second season will finally happen.

Prison School is yet to be renewed for a Season 2. Thus, it doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

