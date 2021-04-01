Left Menu

Black clover Chapter 288: Asta & Nacht will fight against twin devils

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 01-04-2021 15:40 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 15:40 IST
Black clover Chapter 288 will show Asta and Nacht fighting against the Fire and Ice created by Lilith and Naamah. Image Credit: Black Clover official twitter

The Japanese manga Black Clover Chapter 288 is coming next week without any break. Fans are ardently waiting to know about Asta. He has already proved himself as a good warrior in the Black Bulls.

Black clover Chapter 288 will get more interesting when Asta will go up against Lilith and Naamah, the high-ranking devils. Before we reveal the upcoming chapter's spoilers, let's take a look at the recap of the previous chapters to understand the storyline far better.

In Black clover Chapter 287, Nacht said he is not afraid of losing his life. "I'll surpass my limits," said Nacht. However, since he is commanding the forces, he must survive until he defeats the devils.

Sadly, Nacht found that the giants are getting stronger and stronger. He knew that defeating Lilith and Naamah won't be easy.

Black Clover Chapter 287 also showed a flashback where Nacht and Yami Sukehiro were seen standing beside Nacht's twin brother Morgen's grave. Yami said he would create a team to take revenge for Mongen's death. Nacht will be the Vice-captain and Yami the captain of the team.

After the flashback scene ends, Black Clover Chapter 187 shows Nacht reflecting on his past deeds. He knows that he can never be like his brother but he vows to destroy the evils.

Nacht asked Plumede and Walgner for help. After summoning the devils, Nacht frees Devil Union: Mode — Gallus X Felis. This will help Nacht obtain the magic power, which will surprise Lilith and Naamah.

However, Lilith and Naamah will finally manage to break Nacht's power of the spell. They will freeze and burn everything.

Black clover Chapter 288 will show Asta and Nacht fighting against the Fire and Ice created by the twin devils, Lilith and Naamah.

Black Clover Chapter 288 is scheduled to be out on Sunday, April 4, 2021, and the manga issue will arrive at 11 am EST. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga releases.

