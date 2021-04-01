Left Menu

R Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' trailer out, SRK gives cameo appearance

Leaving movie buffs excited, makers of the upcoming R Madhavan -starrer 'Rocketry

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2021 20:23 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 20:23 IST
R Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' trailer out. Image Credit: ANI

Leaving movie buffs excited, makers of the upcoming R Madhavan -starrer 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' dropped an intriguing trailer of the much-anticipated movie on Thursday. The much-talked-about biographical film ' Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' featuring R Madhavan in the lead role has been hogging the limelight ever since the first look poster of the sci-fi thriller had released.

To pique the curiosity of the cinephiles, the makers have now released the first trailer of the upcoming edge-of-the-seat thriller flick. R Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' trailer sees the multi-faceted star, Madhavan in the titular role in the film which is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation who was caught in a spy scandal.

The nearly three-minute-long trailer opens with a background voice of Madhavan who is heard saying, "Ummed hai is sab taam-jhaam ka kuch fayeda hoga". What makes the trailer more exciting is the appearance of megastar Shah Rukh Khan as a cameo in the first shot of the video.

The nail-biting trailer promises powerful performances by all the actors, enthralling dialogues, drama, and an engaging story. In one of the scenes, Madhavan, who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus a few days back is also, seen explaining how the country is only running a puppetry show in the name of rocketry.

From powerful background music that complements the pace of the trailer to some intense performances, the trailer features it all. And with the complete look change, it's safe to say that Madhavan's fans are in for a visual treat. The film also marks the 'Tanu Weds Manu' star's debut as a director. Apart from donning the hat of an actor and a director, he has also written and produced the project.

'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' will be simultaneously released in six languages, Hindi, English, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam. The film is directed and written by him and presented by Tricolour Films and Varghese Moolan Pictures. Tricolour Films has also produced the project. The actor was last seen in 'Maara', which released earlier this year on Amazon Prime Video. (ANI)

