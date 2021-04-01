Left Menu

Cameron Diaz shares why she won't be coming back to silver screen anytime soon

Cameron Diaz fans won't have a reason to rejoice anytime soon as the critically acclaimed American actor has shared that she has no plans to get in front of the cameras in the near future.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-04-2021 20:52 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 20:51 IST
Cameron Diaz (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Cameron Diaz fans won't have a reason to rejoice anytime soon as the critically acclaimed American actor has shared that she has no plans to get in front of the cameras in the near future. According to Fox News, the 48-year-old actor who has been missing from the silver screen since 2014's remake of 'Annie', is not planning on returning to Hollywood anytime soon.

The popular actor said that she "does not have what it takes to make movies right now". Fox News reported that in an interview, the mother of one opened up about the first time she saw motherhood and work collide in Hollywood in the form of a friend.

"Her family started to evolve and I saw her go like, 'Oh, wait, I only have 100%. You only have 100%, we don't have two 100%, we have 100%. Right? So you've got to break up that 100%," said the 'Bad Teacher' star. "How much are you going to give to your family? How much are you going to give to your career?," she added.

In 2019, Diaz gave birth to a daughter named Raddix which she shares with her husband Benji Madden. The actor has reportedly set her own priorities since then. "So it's just a different time in my life now. Now I'm here and this is the most fulfilling thing that I've ever done in my life. To have a family and be married and have our little nucleus of a family. It's just completely the best thing," the Golden Globe nominee explained.

Diaz added, "I don't have what it takes to give making a movie what it needs to be made. All of my energy is here." However, the 'Vanilla Sky' actor also shared that she may think of reevaluating once her daughter

"I don't know. I have no idea. Maybe, never say never, but I couldn't imagine being a mom now where I'm at as a mother with my child in her first year to have to be on a movie set that takes 14 hours, 16 hours of my day away from my child." (ANI)

