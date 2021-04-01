Titans Season 3: Is HBO Max targeting premiere in July? Know in detail!

in June 2021. Now according to a recent report by Vulcan Reporter, Titan Season 3 could release on July 15, 2021.

A few weeks before the second season concluded, Titans was renewed for a Season 3 in November 2019. Filming was scheduled to begin in early 2020, with the season premiering on DC Universe in late 2020. However, before the official filming begins, the production was halted due to the global pandemic. After that, the production resumed in October 2020 and was set to wrap up by June 2021.

Advertisement

During the production delay, DC Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee announced that the series would be moving from DC Universe to HBO Max. The Titans Season 3 will be the first to premiere on HBO Max.

Meanwhile, Lance Ausfresser of the Titans Group revealed that Titans Season 3 would show several storylines. The plot might include the birth of Red Hood. The clashes between Starfire and her sister Blackfire would also get highlighted. The Titans group has revealed some of the episode titles of Titans Season 3. They are as follows:

Episode 1: "Barbara Gordon"

Episode 2: "Red Hood"

Episode 3: "Hank & Dove"

Episode 4: "Blackfire"

Episode 5: "Lazarus"

Episode 6: "Lady Vic"

Episode 7: "51 Percent"

Episode 8: "Home"

Episode 9: "Souls"

Episode 10: "Troubled Water"

The Titans' cast that would make a return in Season 3 includes Brenton Thwaites (as Nightwing), Anna Diop (Kory Anders), Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth), Ryan Potter (Gar Logan), Curran Walters (Red Hood), Conor Leslie (Donna Troy), Chelsea Zhang (Rose Wilson), Joshua Orpin (Conner), Minka Kelly (Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hawk), and Damaris Lewis (Blackfire).

So far, there's no official release date for Titans Season 3. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the TV series.

Also Read: Prison School: Why creators may finally proceed with Season 2?