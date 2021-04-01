Left Menu

On London rooftop, Royal Opera Chorus reunites for performance

Their performance, which also includes the final chorus from Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's "The Magic Flute", will be streamed on the Royal Opera House's Facebook page on Good Friday as the venue prepares to welcome back audiences in May. "It's about greeting Easter time and greeting the world after lockdown," American conductor William Spaulding, who is the chorus director of the Royal Opera House, told Reuters.

Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 21:07 IST
On London rooftop, Royal Opera Chorus reunites for performance

Wrapped up in coats and with London's famed landmarks behind them, members of the Royal Opera Chorus sing the Anvil Chorus from Giuseppe Verdi's 1853 opera "Il Trovatore" in their first reunion in a year.

Standing apart due to social distancing measures brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, the 25 singers are gathered on the rooftop of the Royal Opera House in London's Covent Garden. Their performance, which also includes the final chorus from Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's "The Magic Flute", will be streamed on the Royal Opera House's Facebook page on Good Friday as the venue prepares to welcome back audiences in May.

"It's about greeting Easter time and greeting the world after lockdown," American conductor William Spaulding, who is the chorus director of the Royal Opera House, told Reuters. "We all need a bit of hope right now ... it's been such a rough year and in particular for opera," added director of opera Oliver Mears.

Like other cultural venues across Britain, the Royal Opera House, also home to the Royal Ballet, shut its doors in March 2020, when Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered Britons to stay home to stop the spread of the virus. Now, as the country slowly emerges from lockdown, the venue last week announced early plans for its 2021/22 Season, its first full season since 2019.

It will first welcome back audiences from May 17, with performances including a new Royal Opera production of Mozart's "La Clemenza di Tito". While some members of the chorus, which was originally founded in 1946, performed in a Christmas concert in December, most have not sung together for a while.

Soprano Elizabeth Weisberg, who like fellow chorus members was furloughed during lockdown, said she felt she had lost a "big family feeling" by being away from her colleagues. "I'm looking forward to the day when we can hug each other again," she told Reuters.

"We really do look after each other and (I'm) just looking forward to seeing ... the standing ovations when the audiences are back. I know they need it just as much as we do, and it's just going to mean so much more to everybody once we are back and able to make music."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Swimming-Sun's second CAS hearing to take place in May

Chinese swimmer Sun Yangs appeal against an eight-year ban for missing an out-of-competition doping test will take place in May with a new panel of judges, the Court of Arbitration for Sport CAS said on Thursday. Triple Olympic champion Sun...

Tiger cub found dead at Ranthambore national park

A five-month-old tiger cub was found dead at the Ranthambore national park in Rajasthans Sawaimadhopur district on Thursday, according to an official.The carcass was found in a mutilated condition in the Gandhra Deh hilly area by forest gua...

No consultation with guardian ministers for appointing panchayat administrators: HC

The Bombay High Court on Thursday quashed a provision in a Government Resolution GR in Maharashtra under which guardian ministers were supposed to be consulted for the appointment of gram panchayat administrators.A bench of Justices S S Shi...

South African health regulator approves J&J's COVID-19 vaccine

South Africas health regulator has approved Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine, paving the way for large-scale deliveries of the shot the government has put at the heart of its immunisation plans. The conditional approval by the South Afric...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021