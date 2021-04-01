Left Menu

Khloe Kardashian reveals her favourite physical feature inherited from mom Kris Jenner

American reality TV star Khloe Kardashian on Thursday revealed her favourite physical feature that she had inherited from her mother Kris Jenner.

American reality TV star Khloe Kardashian on Thursday revealed her favourite physical feature that she had inherited from her mother Kris Jenner. In an interview with People Magazine, the 'Good American' co founder revealed that she embraces her "chubby cheeks" that has passed down to her from mom Kris Jenner.

"It's so funny. The older I get, the more everyone tells me I look more like my mom. I didn't realize how much she and I have the exact same cheeks -- I have really big cheeks! When we smile, we kind of have these big balls," Kardashian added. The star shared that she used to feel self-conscious about her "chubby cheeks" as a kid, but now she has fully embraced them.

"My whole life everyone made fun of me for having these chubby cheeks. The older you get, you kind of slender out," the 36-year-old reality TV star added. She further went on to share an interesting anecdote and told, "Everyone was like, 'Are your cheeks real? People pay for those cheeks.' I've always been told that as a kid. I was like, 'Why would people pay for these big cheeks?' But now I love them".

People Magazine reported that Kardashian had always admired her mother's appearance, so being compared to her is one of the biggest compliments she could receive. "My mom has such a beautiful face and I'm like, 'Oh my gosh.' I love when my mom and I smile. I see so many photos even on my Instagram that we look the same," she said.

The mother of one added that she doesn't know what else to call them, but it is "kind of like these balls on our cheeks when we smile. I think it's so cute. I love it." (ANI)

