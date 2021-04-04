Ritwik Bhowmik tests positive for COVID-19
Bandish Bandits actor Ritwik Bhowmik on Sunday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under quarantine. I have isolated myself and am under home quarantine, Bhowmik wrote. Hoping to be up and about soon, he added.The actor shot to fame with last years Amazon Prime Video series Bandish Bandits, also featuring Shreya Chaudhry, Naseeruddin Shah, and Sheeba Chaddha, among others.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-04-2021 15:24 IST | Created: 04-04-2021 15:17 IST
''Bandish Bandits'' actor Ritwik Bhowmik on Sunday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under quarantine. The 28-year-old actor took to Instagram to share his diagnosis with his fans. ''I have tested COVID positive this morning. I have isolated myself and am under home quarantine,'' Bhowmik wrote. ''Hoping to be up and about soon,'' he added.
The actor shot to fame with last year's Amazon Prime Video series ''Bandish Bandits'', also featuring Shreya Chaudhry, Naseeruddin Shah, and Sheeba Chaddha, among others. Earlier in the day, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
On Saturday, Mumbai reported 9,108 new cases of coronavirus, the highest spike in a single day.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Union minister Anurag Thakur urges 'serious probe' into ex-Mumbai top cop's allegation
Param Bir Singh making wild allegations because he was removed as Mumbai police commissioner: Sharad Pawar.
Abraham-Hashmi 'Mumbai Saga' rakes in Rs 5.22 crore over two days
'Mumbai Saga' first-weekend report: John Abraham-starrer rakes in Rs 8.74 crores
Ex-Police Commissioner of Mumbai Param Bir Singh seeks quashing of order transferring him claiming it to be ''arbitrary'' and ''illegal''.