Ritwik Bhowmik tests positive for COVID-19

''Bandish Bandits'' actor Ritwik Bhowmik on Sunday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under quarantine. The 28-year-old actor took to Instagram to share his diagnosis with his fans. ''I have tested COVID positive this morning. I have isolated myself and am under home quarantine,'' Bhowmik wrote. ''Hoping to be up and about soon,'' he added.

The actor shot to fame with last year's Amazon Prime Video series ''Bandish Bandits'', also featuring Shreya Chaudhry, Naseeruddin Shah, and Sheeba Chaddha, among others. Earlier in the day, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

On Saturday, Mumbai reported 9,108 new cases of coronavirus, the highest spike in a single day.

