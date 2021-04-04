Easter celebrated in Goa with adherence to COVID-19 norms

Easter was celebrated in Goa on Sunday in a traditional manner though some rituals were cancelled in order to adhere to COVID-19 norms, a church official said.

The number of people who were allowed to attend church services were limited so as to maintain social distancing, and the number of masses in each church was increased on Sunday, said Fr Maverick Fernandes, Director of Caritas Goa, a wing of Goa Church.

''Rituals like kissing the statue of Jesus and processions were cancelled this year. COVID-19 norms like social distancing, wearing masks etc were adhered to strictly,'' he added.

Easter celebrations were cancelled completely last year as the outbreak was at its peak.

