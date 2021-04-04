Disha Patani shares what makes her different from others
Bollywood diva Disha Patani, who is currently gearing herself up for her upcoming movie 'Radhe' with Salman Khan, hosted an 'Ask Me Anything' session for fans on Sunday, where she replied to some of the witty questions.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 04-04-2021 20:18 IST
Bollywood diva Disha Patani, who is currently gearing herself up for her upcoming movie 'Radhe' with Salman Khan, hosted an 'Ask Me Anything' session for fans on Sunday, where she replied to some of the witty questions. The 'Baaghi 2' actor took to her Instagram stories and shared a couple of pictures in which she was seen answering some of the questions asked by her fans.
While many asked the fitness diva about her workout regime and the secret of her toned body, one fan asked the 'Malang' star to mention one thing that makes her different from others. Quick to reply, Disha hopped on to her Instagram stories and revealed that she has "a mole under her eye". She posted an extreme close-up picture of her eye and circled the mole to highlight it.
On the work front, Disha is gearing up for the release of Salman Khan starrer 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. She will also be seen in 'Ek Villain 2'. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film's first installment was released in 2014. It follows (Sidharth Malhotra) Guru, a gangster whose life changes after he falls in love with (Shraddha Kapoor) Aisha and decides to mend his ways. When Aisha is murdered by a serial killer (Riteish Deshmukh), Guru begins to search for the murderer to seek revenge. (ANI)
