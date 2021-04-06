Left Menu

Fans go delirious as Ajith, Vijay turn up for voting in TN

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-04-2021 20:35 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 20:35 IST
Fans go delirious as Ajith, Vijay turn up for voting in TN

For Tamil film enthusiasts it was a dream come true-seeing their favourite actors Ajith Kumar and Vijay up close when they turned up for voting on Tuesday for the Assembly election.

There was a buzz around the polling booth at upscale Tiruvanmiyur when popular hero Ajith, sporting a mask, arrived with his wife Shalini.

A crowd converged, especially young fans who vied with each other to have a close glimpse of the actor and click selfies.

As a fan tried repeatedly to click selfies on his mobile, Kumar quietly snatched his phone and gestured him and others to disperse.

Later, the actor returned the phone to his fan.

Policemen, who faced a tough time managing the excited crowd,eventually closed the gate of the polling station and helped the star couple to vote quickly.

When Ajith emerged from the booth, the crowd had by then swelled outside, shouted and greeted him by calling him 'Thala' (head) and it turned out to be a herculean task for him and his wife to board their car.

Top star Vijay sprang a surprise on his waiting fans by quietly emerging from his Neelankarai house riding a sleek bicycle while they followed him closely on motorcycles and scooters to the polling station which was close-by.

However, the actor picking a bicycle to go to the booth to vote led to speculation in social media.

Several netizens said it was a 'subtle' sign of opposition to rise in fuel prices while his publicist said it was only due to parking problems in the vicinity and nothing else.

Vijay-starrer movies over the past few years were particularly known for cocking a snook at the government.

Vijay too faced a big turnout of fans who tried to get close, touch and click pictures with him.

At one stage, police had to chase them away by using ''mild force''.

While returning home, much to the joy of fans, Vijay chose to ride pillion on a supporter's scooter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 21 Spoilers revealed

Exposure to harmful chemicals in plastic may increase risk of postpartum depression: Study

Samsung launches N-ERP system to support innovations in future business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Polling concludes peacefully across 1.5 lakh stations, 475 constituencies.

The states of Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and the union territory of Puducherry went to polls on Tuesday across 1.5 lakh polling stations in 475 Assembly constituencies. While Assam witnessed polling for its third and last phase...

MoS G Kishan Reddy Home condemns Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh

Minister of State MoS for Home G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday condemned the recent Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh in which 22 CRPF jawans lost their lives, saying that nothing can be won through violence. Speaking to the media, Reddy said, Nothing...

Turkey summons China's ambassador over Twitter posts

Turkey summoned Chinas ambassador after the embassy suggested on Twitter that it could take action against two Turkish politicians who criticised Beijings treatment of its Muslim Uyghur community.A Foreign Ministry official said the ambassa...

Mask-less man thrashed by 2 cops in Indore; both suspended

A 35-year-old man was allegedly beaten up by two police constables on the road in Madhya Pradeshs Indore city on Tuesday after a dispute over not wearing a face mask which has been made mandatory in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.After a vid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021