Left Menu

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Neha Sharma wrap up 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra!' shoot

Nandy said the team is elated to have finished the shoot without any hiccups. As the director, I had a huge responsibility to ensure all went well, but its not something that could have happened without the co-operation of the cast, crew and my producers.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-04-2021 10:02 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 10:02 IST
Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Neha Sharma wrap up 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra!' shoot

Actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma have finished shooting for filmmaker Kushan Nandy's upcoming film ''Jogira Sara Ra Ra!''.

Written by Ghalib Asad Bhopali, the movie chronicles the story of an ''oddball'' couple.

The film was shot primarily in Lucknow and Varanasi in a start-to-finish schedule. Barring the songs, the cast and crew have completed the principal photography for the film within the planned time frame and with due safety precautions. Nandy said the team is elated to have finished the shoot without any ''hiccups.'' ''As the director, I had a huge responsibility to ensure all went well, but it's not something that could have happened without the co-operation of the cast, crew and my producers. I am confident we're making something that everyone will enjoy,'' Nandy said in a statement. Siddiqui had announced commencement of the shoot in February this year.

Produced by Naeem A Siddiqui of Touchwood Multimedia Creations, the movie has Kiran Shyam Shroff as its creative producer. The makers are aiming to release the film theatrically in the second half of 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

Science News Roundup: Climate change shrinks marine life richness near equator; UK scientists say further easing of COVID rules and more

Sudan says Ethiopia's moves on Nile dam violate international law

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Norway COVID-19 infections must decline before easing restrictions, PM says

Norways COVID-19 infection rates and hospitalisations must decline before the government will begin to unwind restrictions on social interaction, Prime Minister Erna Solberg told parliament on Wednesday.Solberg presented a four-step plan fo...

Hong Kong activists plead guilty to joining democracy rally

Three veteran Hong Kong pro-democracy activists, including well-known publisher Jimmy Lai, have pleaded guilty to taking party in an unauthorized rally that resulted in violence between police and participants, media reported Wednesday. Lai...

Model train rings out the tunes in record-setting pandemic project

At Hamburgs Miniatur Wunderland museum, shut during Germanys coronavirus lockdown, a model train chugs along a track lined with thousands of water-filled glasses, tapping out a medley of classical music hits as it passes. With the museum fo...

Norway COVID-19 infections must decline before easing restrictions, PM says

Norways COVID-19 infection rates and hospitalisations must decline before the government will begin to unwind restrictions on social interaction, Prime Minister Erna Solberg told parliament on Wednesday.Solberg presented a four-step plan fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021