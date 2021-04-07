Left Menu

MS Dhoni announces animated spy series 'Captain 7'

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-04-2021 10:37 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 10:37 IST
MS Dhoni announces animated spy series 'Captain 7'

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is set to produce an animated series, titled ''Captain 7''. The first season of the spy series, which is currently in pre-production, will be based on Dhoni, the makers said in a statement. The seven in the title refers to Dhoni's jersey number which he donned in many one-day international matches. The project is a joint venture between Mahendra Singh Dhoni and wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni's production house Dhoni Entertainment Pvt Ltd and Black White Orange Brands Pvt Ltd. (BWO).

Billed as the country's first ''animated spy universe'', the show will launch with its first season in 2022. The show's title derives its name from the former cricketer's ''The concept and story is great. It will bring to life my other passions along with cricket,'' Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who retired from international cricket in 2020, said.

Sakshi Singh Dhoni promised that ''Captain 7'' will be a show full of ''adventure.'' ''When BWO came to us with the concept of an animation fiction show based on Mahi, we were on board,'' she added.

The series will mark brand-consulting company BWO's first foray into content.

Bhavik Vora, Founder and CEO of BWO, said the team is happy to enter a new territory with ''Captain 7'' which will take forward the legacy of former India skipper.

''Sports is close to our hearts and we are huge Dhoni fans – the perfect formula to create 'Captain 7'. This partnership with Dhoni Entertainment Pvt Ltd is truly a dream collaboration and we can’t wait for audiences to see the show,'' Vora said. The vision of the partnership is to create a premium animation show, followed by a new season in the franchise every year. The content will be distributed across multiple platforms worldwide.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

Science News Roundup: Climate change shrinks marine life richness near equator; UK scientists say further easing of COVID rules and more

Sudan says Ethiopia's moves on Nile dam violate international law

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Norway COVID-19 infections must decline before easing restrictions, PM says

Norways COVID-19 infection rates and hospitalisations must decline before the government will begin to unwind restrictions on social interaction, Prime Minister Erna Solberg told parliament on Wednesday.Solberg presented a four-step plan fo...

Hong Kong activists plead guilty to joining democracy rally

Three veteran Hong Kong pro-democracy activists, including well-known publisher Jimmy Lai, have pleaded guilty to taking party in an unauthorized rally that resulted in violence between police and participants, media reported Wednesday. Lai...

Model train rings out the tunes in record-setting pandemic project

At Hamburgs Miniatur Wunderland museum, shut during Germanys coronavirus lockdown, a model train chugs along a track lined with thousands of water-filled glasses, tapping out a medley of classical music hits as it passes. With the museum fo...

Norway COVID-19 infections must decline before easing restrictions, PM says

Norways COVID-19 infection rates and hospitalisations must decline before the government will begin to unwind restrictions on social interaction, Prime Minister Erna Solberg told parliament on Wednesday.Solberg presented a four-step plan fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021