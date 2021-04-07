Left Menu

Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova to star in 'Bodies, Bodies, Bodies'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 07-04-2021 11:03 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 11:03 IST
Actor Amandla Stenberg and ''Borat 2'' breakout Maria Bakalova are set to lead the upcoming slasher movie ''Bodies, Bodies, Bodies'' for studio A24.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, actors Pete Davidson and Myha’la Herrold are also in negotiations to join the film's cast.

Dutch actor Halina Reijn, who made her feature directorial debut with 2019 movie ''Instinct'', will helm the project for A24.

The details of the film's plot have been kept under wraps currently.

David Hinojosa will produce the movie in collaboration with Christine D’Souza Gelb and Kevin Rowe.

Stenberg, best known for featuring in 2018 movie ''The Hate U Give'', will next star in musical ''Dear Evan Hansen''.

Bakalova broke out after playing the role of Sacha Baron Cohen's daughter in ''Borat Subsequent Moviefilm'', which earned her an Oscar nomination. She recently joined the cast of filmmaker Judd Apatow's upcoming movie ''The Bubble''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

