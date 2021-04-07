Sonu Sood, Anubhav Sinha receive COVID-19 vaccine

Actor Sonu Sood and filmmaker Anubhav Sinha on Wednesday said they have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Sood took to Twitter and shared an image from a vaccine centre in which he is getting a vaccine jab.

The 47-year-old actor, who catapulted to the national spotlight for his work in helping migrants reach their homes during the coronavirus-triggered lockdown last year, said his aim now is to encourage more people to receive the vaccine. ''Got my vaccine today and now it's time to get whole of my country vaccinated. Started the biggest vaccination drive 'Sanjeevani' which will bring awareness and get our people vaccinated,'' Sood wrote. ''Thappad'' director Sinha also posted a picture of himself from the vaccine centre. In the caption, the 55-year-old filmmaker simply wrote ''Done.'' Nearly 82 lakh people have been vaccinated so far in Maharashtra since the roll-out of the inoculation drive.

Previously, actors Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Sharmila Tagore, Mohanlal, Jeetendra, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, Neena Gupta, filmmakers Rakesh Roshan, Rohit Shetty and Anees Bazmee received their first dose of the vaccine. The COVID-19 vaccine is currently available to all Indians above the age of 45 years.

