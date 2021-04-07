Sonu Sood receives first shot of COVID-19 vaccine

Left Menu

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood on Wednesday took the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Apollo Hospital in Amritsar, Punjab.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2021 14:30 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 14:30 IST
Sonu Sood. Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood on Wednesday took the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Apollo Hospital in Amritsar, Punjab. Sonu is the latest Indian film celebrity to be vaccinated after Malaika Arora, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Hema Malini, Mohanlal, Jeetendra, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, Rohit Shetty, Neena Gupta, Rakesh Roshan, and Johnny Lever.

Along with getting vaccinated against the deadly infection, the actor also launched 'Sanjeevani - A Shot of Life', an initiative to encourage people to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus and raising awareness about the inoculation drive in the country. The actor also spoke at the launch of the initiative aimed at creating and increasing awareness about vaccination against COVID-19.

Speaking about the initiative, Sonu said, "I wanted to start this drive because I feel it is very important to bring that awareness among people who are still thinking whether they should get vaccinated or not. Family members should push their elder ones, people who are eligible to get vaccinated. It will only help them survive the times we are facing in the near future." He added, "We are doing this in many districts and a lot of villages in Punjab and different states. The awareness is not much and they still have double thoughts whether they should get vaccinated or not. That's why I wanted to get vaccinated in front of everyone and send the message across that don't think twice. We will get a lot of camps done. This is a movement that we are trying to start to increase awareness."

The initiative is a CSR drive that intends to reach Indian citizens with relevant information about the COVID-19 vaccine. Sonu has been in the limelight because of his philanthropic work. He extended support to migrant workers last year, helping them out to reach their homes and making preparations for their travel.

The actor recently also extended support to the family of a 45-year-old man, who had lost his life due to the Uttarakhand glacier burst. Sonu has consistently helped many underprivileged families during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. His noble gestures inspired many and were widely lauded by politicians, peers, and fans and earned him the title of a Messiah and a real-life superhero.

Separately, on the film front, Sonu recently announced a new movie titled 'Kisaan', to be directed by E Niwas and backed by filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa. Apart from that, he will also feature in Chiranjeevi-starrer upcoming Telugu movie 'Acharya'. Sonu will also be seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Prithviraj', which is slated to release on November 5, this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

