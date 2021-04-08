Left Menu

Rege-Jean Page speaks out after reports that he lost 'Krypton' role due to race

Actor Rege-Jean Page recently spoke out after several reports claimed that he was passed over for a role because of his skin colour.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2021 13:58 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 13:58 IST
Rege-Jean Page (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Rege-Jean Page recently spoke out after several reports claimed that he was passed over for a role because of his skin colour. The 31-year-old star previously auditioned for the role of Superman's grandfather in the Syfy series 'Krypton', but was denied the role because DC Films co-founder Geoff Johns said the character couldn't be Black, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter.

In a tweet shared on Wednesday, Page seemed to address the report, and admitted that the "clarifications" as to why he didn't get cast in the project "almost hurt more." He tweeted, "Hearing about these conversations hurts no less now than it did back then. The clarifications almost hurt more tbh. Still just doing my thing. Still we do the work. We still fly."

Though Page does not mention 'Krypton' by name in the tweet, he does end it with the words "We still fly", which seemingly references Superman's ability to fly. The bombshell allegation was part of a larger expose about racism and misconduct during the making of 'Justice League'.

In the Hollywood Reporter's expose about actor Ray Fisher's allegations of misconduct surrounding the production of 'Justice League', the outlet cited multiple sources who alleged Geoff Johns, the executive overseeing 'Krypton', nixed Page's casting because he said Superman couldn't have a Black grandfather. In response, Johns' representative had shared a statement claiming the casting process "is being twisted to be something that it is not."

Johns' rep provided a statement that called the claims about why Page was not cast "an oversimplification." The statement said Page never progressed past his early audition for the role and that "he never got to the stage where he would be selected by producers to be sent to the studio nor did he ever officially test for WBTV." "The role was for Superman's grandfather - which came after the Justice League movies and the decision was made that the role was supposed to mirror Henry Cavill and his father which was played by Russell Crowe in the movie," the statement continued.

The statement added, "The actor being cast as such was supposed to resemble either actor. This is being twisted to be something that it is not and someone throwing a name out there to get headlines." Page went on to play the lead in Netflix's hit series 'Bridgerton', becoming the period drama's breakout star. The 'For the People' actor also recently hosted Saturday Night Live.

At the NAACP Image Awards this year, Page took home the award for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series for his portrayal of Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings. He was also nominated for a SAG Award for the role. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

