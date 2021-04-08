Left Menu

Hollywood's one of the most talked-about couple- actor Shailene Woodley and NFL player Aaron Rodgers recently hosted an Instagram live question and answers session for fans where they revealed what they get into 'fights' over.

Here's what gets Aaron Rodgers, Shailene Woodley into 'fights'
Aaron Rodgers, Shailene Woodley. Image Credit: ANI

Hollywood's one of the most talked-about couple- actor Shailene Woodley and NFL player Aaron Rodgers recently hosted an Instagram live question and answers session for fans where they revealed what they get into 'fights' over. To celebrate Aarons' guest-hosting 'Jeopardy!' episode, the NFL star and his partner Woodley hosted a question and answer session for fans on Instagram. The starry couple answered various questions about their life and Aaron's 'Jeopardy!' experience.

Towards the end of the clip, when the 37-year-old athlete was encouraging the fans to read the late Alex Trebek's memoir, their pet dog bumped on them for a sweet cuddle. To maintain professionalism during the session, Aaron gently nudged their pet off his lap, in order to make him out of the frame.

To which, Woodley punned, "Hey! Careful" "Who else gets in fights with their partners about how much they get to cuddle with their dog? Is it just us?" she chuckled while Rodgers smiled at the same.

Not only this, Fox News reported that the recently engaged couple also reflected upon their different opinions on Aaron's hair, while one fan asked him who inspired him to grow his hair. The NFL MVP replied that his fellow Packer, Robert Tonyan, "inspired me to grow out my hair".

Aaron took off his baseball cap to show off his hair to his fans as he said, "I've been growing it out for a while. I had the man bun." "It's really greasy right now. Maybe you shouldn't show them," the 'The Fault in Our Stars' actor replied.

Aaron further replied to a fan who asked if he would in future take over 'Jeopardy!' as a full-time job. "No, I am not going to quit football to host Jeopardy!. I just won MVP. I still have a lot left in the tank. I am still going to play. I would love to host Jeopardy! at the same time," he said.

"Jeopardy! films five shows a day, 46 days a year. That's 230 episodes. And I work for six months out of the year, so the other six months, I would probably have time to film 46 days," he concluded. (ANI)

