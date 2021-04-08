Left Menu

COVID-19 impact: Cannes Lions 2021 to run as 'fully digital experience'

A year after cancelling its film festival because of the pandemic, Cannes Lions has reported it will run as a "fully digital experience" for its 2021 edition.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2021 21:38 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 21:38 IST
COVID-19 impact: Cannes Lions 2021 to run as 'fully digital experience'
Logo of Cannes Lions (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

A year after cancelling its film festival due to the pandemic, Cannes Lions has reported it will run as a "fully digital experience" for its 2021 edition. As indicated by People magazine, Cannes Lions on Wednesday (local time) said that the event that was typically held in Cannes, France will not take place in person this year and will instead be running as Cannes Lions Live.

The digital event will occur on June 21-25 and "bring outstanding live and on-demand content and experiences delivered by exceptional talent, as well as revealing, analysing and celebrating the winners of the Lions," the association said. "Over the last year, we've been consulting with our customers and working on our plans, including the development of Cannes Lions Live as part of the new Lions Membership platform," said Philip Thomas, chairman of Cannes Lions.

"We are now able to move fully to this format for 2021 - which will have all the celebration, inspiration and participation of Cannes Lions - to unite the global community virtually during Cannes Lions Live this June," he added. As per People Magazine, the individuals from the Lions Membership, which launches in May, will be given free admittance to 'Cannes Lions Live'. All Lion victors, over a wide span of time, past and present, will be given a free membership, according to a recent release.

An independent digital pass for Cannes Lion Live and a standard enrollment expense are both valued at Euro 249 (USD 298). "Cannes Lions Live will also signal the return of the Lions grants. After the benchmark of the awards was stopped a year ago, we want to be able to give our community the chance to immerse themselves in the creative work once again," said Simon Cook.

"We'll be supporting the work for a gigantic scope - the following advancement consistently, breaking down the victors, conveying bits of knowledge, distinguishing new ability - it's the arrival of the benchmark and a second for the business to reflect yet additionally look forward," added Cook, overseeing overseer of Cannes Lions. Per People magazine, further details on Cannes Lions Live will be delivered in the coming weeks, including the ability line-up during the current year's event. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

Google releases Android 12 Developer Preview 2.2 with several fixes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. plays down expectations for Vienna Iran nuclear talks

The U.S. State Department on Thursday played down expectations for talks on how Washington and Tehran might resume compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and said the U.S. envoy was likely to return home as the talks break for the weeke...

Semiconductor shortage hitting auto output seen resolved in second half 2020- Mexico industry group

The director of Mexico auto industry group AMIA said on Thursday a global lack of semiconductors that is was expected to be resolved in the second half of the year.The chip shortage was the cause of low exports in March, which caused a misa...

Pakistan visit to Kabul called off after explosives' find

A plane carrying Pakistans parliament speaker and a delegation of lawmakers was turned back on Thursday as it was about to land in Kabul after explosives, apparently years old, were found near the airport building, a senior Afghan military ...

Bangladeshi terrorist of Ansarullah Bangla Team jailed for 7 yrs

A special NIA court here on Thursday sentenced a Bangladeshi terrorist of the outlawed Ansarullah Bangla Team to seven years in prison for his involvement in a conspiracy to commit terrorist acts in India.Rizual Islam, 25, of Bangladeshs Kh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021