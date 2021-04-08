Netflix signs deal for rights to Sony Movies, including 'Spider-man' films - WSJ

Netflix Inc signed a multi-year agreement for domestic streaming rights to Sony Pictures Entertainment's theatrical movies, including upcoming "Spider-Man" Films, The Wall Street Journal reported https://nam02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wsj.com%2Farticles%2Fnetflix-inks-deal-for-rights-to-sony-movies-including-upcoming-spider-man-films-11617901201%3Fmod%3Dlatest_headlines&data=04%7C01%7CNilanjana.Basu%40thomsonreuters.com%7Ccba47224cfa64961aa2c08d8fab1091a%7C62ccb8646a1a4b5d8e1c397dec1a8258%7C0%7C0%7C637534985569267384%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C1000&sdata=I6inFuRJlR%2B%2FgML3qOcAfCHmNXMB8uPCsyBiN%2FGstj4%3D&reserved=0 on Thursday.

The deal is to begin with Sony Pictures' 2022 movie slate, the report mentioned.

Netflix did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

