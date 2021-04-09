Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction and more

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2021 02:34 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 02:31 IST
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club

Kim Kardashian has added billionaire to her resume. The cosmetics and shapewear businesswoman, who launched her career off the reality TV series "Keeping Up with The Kardashians," was included on Tuesday for the first time on Forbes magazine's list of the world's billionaires.

Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction

A rare poster for the 1965 James Bond film "Thunderball" is headed for auction on Friday - and expected to go under the hammer for up to $16,000. The highlight of an online sale of Bond memorabilia, the Advance British Quad poster has four panels depicting the suave 007 agent, then played by Scottish actor Sean Connery, fighting villains or surrounded by scantily clad women.

'Spider-Man' and other Sony films to hit Netflix after theaters

Streaming service Netflix Inc reached a deal to offer new "Spider-Man" movies and other films from Sony Pictures to U.S. customers after they play in theaters, the companies said on Thursday. The five-year arrangement will begin with the 2022 slate of movies, which is scheduled to include Marvel film "Morbius," best-selling book adaptation "Where the Crawdads Sing" and Brad Pitt thriller "Bullet Train."

Space thriller 'Voyagers' will strike a lockdown chord, star Sheridan says

"Ready Player One" star Tye Sheridan sets off into outer space to save humankind in "Voyagers", a science-fiction thriller that opens in U.S. cinemas on Friday, and which he believes may strike a particular chord with a pandemic-weary public. The movie is set in 2063. Earth has become hot, dry and disease-stricken but scientists have discovered a new planet that can support human life.

Exclusive: China's Bilibili in talks to buy Yoozoo Games' stake in $765 million deal - sources

China's Bilibili is in talks to buy a 24% stake in Yoozoo Games as part of a nearly 5 billion yuan ($765 million) deal, two people said, as the online video site aims to tap its legion of young users to grow in the world's top gaming market. The move comes after Bilibili, which is backed by Chinese technology giants Tencent Holdings and Alibaba Group Holding, raised about $2.6 billion in a secondary listing in Hong Kong last month.

A Minute With: "Moffie" director Hermanus on addressing racism and homophobia

South African director Oliver Hermanus says he wants to outrage audiences with his BAFTA-nominated film "Moffie" to help them understand the nature of racism. Set in 1981 South Africa, "Moffie", a derogatory slang term for being gay, depicts the brutal military service young white men had to complete during apartheid.

Ibrahimovic to make acting debut in new Asterix and Obelix film

He has already sampled the life of a singer at Italy's Sanremo music festival, and AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic will now turn his hand to acting after being cast in a new Asterix and Obelix film. Reports that the Swede would take a role in 'Asterix and Obelix: The Silk Road' appeared to be confirmed when Ibrahimovic posted a picture saying 'Antivirus' on his Instagram page, the name of the character he will play.

Prince Harry and Meghan's first Netflix project to focus on Invictus Games

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will produce their first Netflix Inc series that will focus on athletes competing in the Invictus Games for injured veterans in The Hague in 2022. Harry will appear on camera in the documentary series called "Heart of Invictus" and serve as an executive producer through the couple's Archewell Productions, Netflix said in a statement on Tuesday.

Harvey Weinstein appeals sexual assault conviction, seeks new trial

Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein on Monday asked a New York state appeals court to throw out his conviction for sexual assault and rape and grant a new trial, saying the trial judge made several errors that denied him an impartial jury. Weinstein, 69, was sentenced in March 2020 by Justice James Burke of Manhattan criminal court to 23 years in prison for assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi and raping former aspiring actress Jessica Mann.

Mads Mikkelsen makes heartbreaking journey with 'Another Round'

Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen says his new movie "Another Round" became the most important thing he had ever done following the death of director Thomas Vinterberg's daughter four days after shooting began in 2019. Mikkelsen has been nominated for a best leading actor BAFTA for the movie and Vinterberg for a best director Oscar. The film has also been nominated in the foreign language categories at this year's Oscars and BAFTAs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

