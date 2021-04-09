Left Menu

People News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Prince Harry and Meghan's first Netflix project to focus and more

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2021 10:57 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 10:31 IST
People News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Prince Harry and Meghan's first Netflix project to focus and more
File photo. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Tiger Woods may have hit accelerator instead of brake in high-speed crash

Tiger Woods was traveling more than 40 miles per hour (64 km per hour) above the speed limit when he lost control of his car, causing the crash that severely injured him in February, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said on Wednesday. Heading down a notoriously dangerous stretch of road in the Rolling Hills Estates community in Los Angeles County, Woods' car reached speeds of 84 to 87 mph (135-140 kph) when he lost control along a curve that has been the site of 14 other accidents, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said at a news conference. The speed limit was 45 mph (72 kph).

Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club

Kim Kardashian has added billionaires to her resume. The cosmetics and shapewear businesswoman, who launched her career off the reality TV series "Keeping Up with The Kardashians," was included on Tuesday for the first time on Forbes magazine's list of the world's billionaires.

Prince Harry and Meghan's first Netflix project to focus on Invictus Games

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will produce their first Netflix Inc series that will focus on athletes competing in the Invictus Games for injured veterans in The Hague in 2022. Harry will appear on camera in the documentary series called "Heart of Invictus" and serve as an executive producer through the couple's Archewell Productions, Netflix said in a statement on Tuesday.

Mads Mikkelsen makes heartbreaking journey with 'Another Round'

Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen says his new movie "Another Round" became the most important thing he had ever done following the death of director Thomas Vinterberg's daughter four days after the shooting began in 2019. Mikkelsen has been nominated for a best leading actor BAFTA for the movie and Vinterberg for the best director Oscar. The film has also been nominated in the foreign language categories at this year's Oscars and BAFTAs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Norway prime minister fined by police over virus rules violation

Norwegian police said on Friday they have fined Prime Minister Erna Solberg for breaking COVID-19 social distancing rules when organizing a family gathering to celebrate her birthday.The fine is for 20,000 Norwegian crowns 2,352 police chie...

Sterling falls, set for biggest weekly loss since 2020

Sterling fell on Friday, touching a two-month low against the dollar in early London trading, and was set for its biggest weekly drop so far this year, hit by concerns about vaccinations and profit-taking after a strong first quarter.The po...

France recommends second mRNA COVID-19 dose for under-55s who got first dose with Astra

Frances top health body said recipients of the first dose of AstraZenecas traditional COVID-19 vaccine who are under 55 should get a second shot with a new-style messenger-RNA mRNA vaccine, confirming an earlier Reuters exclusive. The Haute...

Iran, 5 powers take stock of drive to revive nuclear deal

Iran and the five world powers that remain in a foundering 2015 nuclear deal plan to hold their second formal meeting of the week on Friday to take stock of efforts to bring the United States back on board.The delicate diplomatic dance that...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021