Left Menu

Tom Holland to star in Apple's 'The Crowded Room'

Hollywood actor Tom Holland, who is widely known for playing Spider-Man in Marvel films, is set to star in 'The Crowded Room', Apple's anthology series from writer Akiva Goldsman.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-04-2021 13:44 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 13:44 IST
Tom Holland to star in Apple's 'The Crowded Room'
Tom Holland. Image Credit: ANI

Hollywood actor Tom Holland, who is widely known for playing Spider-Man in Marvel films, is set to star in 'The Crowded Room', Apple's anthology series from writer Akiva Goldsman. As per Variety, the anthology will explore the true and inspirational stories of those who struggled and learned to successfully live with mental illness. The first season of the series will be based on the biography 'The Minds of Billy Milligan' by Daniel Keyes.

It will tell the story of Billy Milligan (Holland), the first person ever acquitted of a crime because of Multiple Personality Disorder (now known as Dissociative Identity Disorder). Apple has ordered a 10-episode first season. Goldsman will adapt the book for the screen and will executive produce under his Weed Road Productions banner, with Holland set to executive produce in addition to starring.

Alexandra Milchan of EMJAG Productions and New Regency's Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer will also executive produce. The series will be a co-production between Apple Studios and New Regency. This is not the first Apple project in which Holland has featured. The streamer most recently released the drama feature 'Cherry', which featured Holland in the lead role.

He is best known for his role as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, having played the iconic superhero in five films to date with the sixth, 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', set for release in December. His other feature credits include 'In the Heart of the Sea', 'The Current War', and 'The Devil All the Time'. He will star in the upcoming 'Uncharted' film adaptation as well.

Meanwhile, Goldsman won an Academy Award and a Golden Globe for the screenplay of 'A Beautiful Mind.' His other feature writing credits include 'Cinderella Man', 'The Da Vinci Code', and 'I Am Legend'.

He is no stranger to television writing either, having penned a dozen episodes of 'Fringe' and co-developed the DC Comics TV series 'Titans'. He is also heavily involved in ViacomCBS' rebooted 'Star Trek' TV universe, including co-creating 'Star Trek: Picard' and serving as co-creator and co-showrunner on 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

HC stays appointment of former TN CS as NGT member

The Madras High Court on Friday stayed a Union Environment Ministry order, appointing former Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan as an expert member of the southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal NGT.The first bench of Chie...

Boeing production issue prompts airlines to pull some 737 MAX jets from service

U.S. airlines temporarily grounded more than 60 Boeing 737 MAX jets on Friday after the U.S. planemaker asked 16 carriers who operate the jet to address an electrical power system issue in the aircraft. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administrat...

IIMC Delhi agrees to conduct practical classes on Delhi campus after students protest

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication on Friday said it has decided to start practical classes for various post-graduate diploma courses from April 26 at its New Delhi campus.A number of IIMC students had staged a protest on Monday dem...

Norway wealth fund should invest in fewer companies, government says

Norways 1.3 trillion wealth fund, the worlds largest, should reduce the size of its global company reference index by between 25 and 30 to better follow up companies, primarily by removing small cap stocks, the finance ministry proposed on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021