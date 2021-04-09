Three of family found dead at home

A 47-year-old woman and her teenage son and daughter were found dead in their house at Mudalipalayam near Tirupur, some 50 KM from here, in the early hours of Friday.

According to police, the woman, whose husband died in October last, had called her sister in Udhagamandalam on Thursday night and told her that the family was committing suicide.

On being informed by the sister, police rushed to the house in the early hours and broke open the door, only to find the three hanging dead from the ceiling, they said.

The woman and other family members were said to be under depression following her husband's death.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)