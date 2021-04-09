Sikkim Governor & first lady receive 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Sikkim Governor Ganga Prasad and first lady Kamla Devi on Friday received the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The governor and his wife were administered the second dose of Covishield vaccine at STNM hospital, Sochyagang.

They had taken the first dose of the vaccine on March 3.

The 81-year-old Prasad appealed to everyone to take the vaccine for the safety of oneself and others.

He also urged the citizens to abide by preventive measures like social distancing, constant hand-washing and wearing of masks in order to keep COVID-19 at bay.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)