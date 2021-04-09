PM condoles Prince Philip's demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday condoled the demise of the UK's Prince Philip and hailed him for his distinguished career in the military as well as him being at the forefront of many community service initiatives.

Prince Philip, the husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh, passed away on Friday aged 99, the Buckingham Palace said.

''My thoughts are with the British people and the Royal Family on the passing away of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,'' Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

''He (Prince Philip) had a distinguished career in the military and was at the forefront of many community service initiatives. May his soul rest in peace,'' Modi said.

In a statement issued on behalf of the 94-year-old Queen Elizabeth II, the palace said that the country's longest-serving royal consort died peacefully at Windsor Castle on Friday morning.

''It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,'' the palace statement read.

The Duke, who was to mark his 100th birthday on June 10, had been discharged from hospital after a month since he had been admitted there and went on to have a successful heart procedure.

