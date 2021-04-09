Veteran Greek crime reporter shot dead near Athens home

A veteran Greek crime reporter was gunned down Friday near his home in southern Athens, police said.

Giorgos Karaivaz was found dead early in the afternoon with several gunshot wounds beside his car in the Alimos suburb, police said.

Private Star TV, for which he worked, said Karaivaz had just returned from work. It said two men on a motorcycle drew up beside him and the passenger opened fire.

In a career that spanned decades, Karaivaz worked for several Greek newspapers and broadcast media.(AP) RUP RUP

