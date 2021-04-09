Left Menu

Mumbai's dabbawalas condole death of UK's Prince Philip

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2021 23:45 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 23:45 IST
Mumbai's dabbawalas condole death of UK's Prince Philip

Mumbai's famous 'dabbawalas' (tiffin carriers) have expressed grief over the death of Britain's Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Philip, the longest-serving consort in British history, died on Friday at the age of 99.

''On behalf of all the dabbawalas of Mumbai, I pay my heartfelt condolences to Prince Philip,'' said Raghunath Medge, an office-bearer of the dabbawalas' association.

In 2005, Medge and his colleague Sopan Mare had an opportunity to attend Prince Charles's second wedding with Camilla Parker Bowles.

Recalling his eight-days visit to London for the Royal wedding, he said they had an opportunity to have breakfast with Queen Elizabeth-II and Prince Philip, along with other Royal family members at Windsor Castle.

''At Windsor Castle, we had breakfast with the royal family twice when queen Elizabeth-II and her family members, including Prince Philip, were present,'' said Medge, adding that though they did not get an opportunity to interact with him, they found him a very humble person.

Prince Charles has become our family member ever since he came to see us at Churchgate station in Mumbai in 2003, he said.

''Therefore, we are saddened to hear the news of Prince Philip's death, and we stand by the family in the moment of grief,'' said Subhash Talekar, a leader of dabbawalas.

Medge said that the dabbawalas have been providing tiffin service to the city for over a century, but they first came to limelight when Prince Charles visited them in November 2003 and admired their clockwork precision with which they deliver tiffin boxes.

