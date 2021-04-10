Left Menu

QUOTES -Music and acting worlds react to death of rapper DMX

This is heavy for the HipHop family but your LEGACY LIVES ON & your SPIRIT." RACING DRIVER LEWIS HAMILTON "I’m devastated to wake up to the death of DMX. Gone too soon but I hope on to a more peaceful place." RAPPER ICE CUBE "Sending warrior prayers to the homie DMX" MUSICIAN SWIZZ BEATZ "I’m truly beyond devastated !!!!!!

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-04-2021 05:15 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 05:15 IST
QUOTES -Music and acting worlds react to death of rapper DMX

American rapper and actor Earl Simmons, known by the stage name DMX or Dark Man X, died on Friday at age 50. Below are reactions from musicians, actors and others:

ACTRESS HALLE BERRY "His gift meant so much to so many. Sending love to his family." SINGER MISSY ELLIOTT "Even though you had battles you TOUCHED so many through your MUSIC and when you would PRAY so many people FELT THAT! This is heavy for the HipHop family but your LEGACY LIVES ON & your SPIRIT." RACING DRIVER LEWIS HAMILTON "I’m devastated to wake up to the death of DMX. I grew up listening to him, his words and stories got me through some difficult times as a kid and I’m so grateful for his wisdom and light. Gone too soon but I hope on to a more peaceful place."

RAPPER ICE CUBE "Sending warrior prayers to the homie DMX" MUSICIAN SWIZZ BEATZ "I’m truly beyond devastated !!!!!! But I’m so happy my brother is no longer in pain . I watched him take everyone’s pain and make it his own." RAPPER EVE "This world has lost a REAL ONE but the heavens have gained an ANGEL." MUSICIAN LL COOL J "You did everything you came to do. You impacted the world. You went from the underdog to the Big Dog." AUTHOR IBRAM X. KENDI "DMX helped me locate my inner self as a teenager. I hope he’s now able to locate the inner spirit of eternity." DEF JAM RECORDS "DMX was a brilliant artist and an inspiration to millions around the world. His message of triumph over struggle, his search for the light out of darkness, his pursuit of truth and grace brought us closer to our own humanity. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and all those who loved him and were touched by him. DMX was nothing less than a giant. His legend will live on forever."

RAPPER MEEK MILL "RIP DMX ONE OF MY INSPIRATIONS ESPECIALLY WIT THE BIKES! BRING THEM BIKES OUT!" CHANCE THE RAPPER "Rest in Heaven DMX" DJ STEVE AOKI "Rest In Peace to the legend DMX" ACTRESS VIOLA DAVIS "RIP DMX. I pray for the comfort of your children and loved ones."

ACTRESS GABRIELLE UNION "No words right now. Nothing but fierce love, prayers and protection for X's family, friends and fans. This loss is devastating." DIRECTOR AVA DUVERNAY "One of my favorite performances in one of my favorite films was given by DMX. If you haven’t seen BELLY in a while or at all, gift yourself with his talent in that film this weekend."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction and more

LG commits to making home appliances more accessible to physically challenged

Health News Roundup: Brazil sets record daily COVID-19 death toll; A dozen Bangkok hospitals suspend COVID-19 testing and more

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar junta attacks again as spokesman defends crackdown

Security forces in Myanmar cracked down heavily again on anti-coup protesters even as the military downplayed reports of state violence.Reports on online news outlets and social media on Friday said at least four people were killed in Bago,...

Indirect talks with Iran to resume in Vienna next week

The indirect talks with Iran would resume in Vienna next week, a US official has said, noting that the meeting held this week through the European Union, China and Russia made some progress.A senior State Department official told reporters ...

U.S. changes average for hurricane season

The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration NOAA has changed the number of storms that constitute an average Atlantic hurricane season, the agency said in a statement on Friday. NOAAs Climate Prediction Center is using 1991-202...

Golf-Spieth, Thomas fight their way into Masters contention

Americans Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas harnessed new precision to play their way into contention in the second round of the Masters on Friday, finishing the day fourth and sixth, respectively.Spieth 68, who on Sunday cracked a nearly fou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021