Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2021 10:50 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 10:30 IST
Odd News Roundup: getting high at California's Sugar Rush theme park; chaos at Sri Lankan beauty pageant and more
Representative image Image Credit: Snappy Goat

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Eye candy: getting high at California's Sugar Rush theme park

Craving for candy without the calories? Feast your eyes on a whirl of giant lollipops, cupcakes, and all things sweet at Sugar Rush, a pop-up theme park in Los Angeles. Pop a free treat into your mouth at the end, after walking through with a mask.

Digital art gets physical home, buyers in New York gallery

Digital art, whose prices can now rival those of Old Master paintings, is on display at a new physical gallery in New York that aims to show how such pieces can fit into the home or office. Digital artist Beeple made headlines in March when his video artwork "Everyday: The First 5000 Days" sold for over $69 million at Christie's. The video was an example of a digital asset called a non-fungible token (NFT), which exists only online and has exploded in popularity recently.

Crowned, de-crowned, crowned again; chaos at Sri Lankan beauty pageant

The Mrs. Sri Lanka beauty pageant descended into chaos at the weekend when a former titleholder declared that the winner was ineligible because she was divorced, and forcibly removed her crown. A video of the Sunday event opened with the 2019 winner of the competition and reigning Mrs. World, Caroline Jurie, speaking to the audience shortly after the winner and runners-up were announced in Colombo.

(With inputs from agencies.)

