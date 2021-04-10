Andres Valez boards cast of ABC drama 'Promise Land'

Actor Andres Valez has joined the cast of ABC network's drama pilot ''Promise Land''. According to Deadline, the ''Coyote Lake'' actor has been roped in to play a lead role alongside Christina Ochoa and Mariel Molino in the project. Matt Lopez has penned the pilot that centres on two Latin American families vying for wealth and power in California’s Sonoma Valley. Velez will play Carlos Rincon, a young immigrant who comes to the Heritage Vineyard in search of a better life.

Molino will essay the role of Camila Sandoval, the youngest daughter of the Sandoval family, while Ochoa will play the eldest daughter Veronica Sandoval. Lopez will serve as executive producer on the show along with Adam Kolbrenner of Lit Entertainment Group. ABC Signature is the studio behind the project.

