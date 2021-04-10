Left Menu

Britney Spears wishes belated birthday to sister Jamie Lynn Spears

American singer and songwriter Britney Spears recently while wishing a belated birthday to her little sis Jamie Lynn Spears said that they have more of a mother-daughter relationship than that of sisters.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-04-2021 17:55 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 17:55 IST
Jamie Lynn Spears and Britney Spears. Image Credit: ANI

American singer and songwriter Britney Spears recently while wishing a belated birthday to her little sis Jamie Lynn Spears said that they have more of a mother-daughter relationship than that of sisters. Britney wished Jamie a happy belated birthday on her Instagram handle and said, "It's weird to say that I was basically your momma when you were younger and yes I'm still older but your soul is and always has been wise !!!!"

She called the Zoey 101 star a "beautiful soul," and wrote, "I love you so much and damn it I wish I was as smart as you at 30 !!!!" The 39-year-old pop star gushed and added, "I'm truly and genuinely inspired by your path and the life you have created for your beautiful children and I'm so f--king proud to call someone as beautiful inside as you my sister !!!!"

She said she's always been shocked by Jamie Lynn's physical strength. Britney recalled a moment "I'll never forget" when the "classy Southern chicks" decided to play wrestle at home--"and you put me to the floor in literally two seconds after I gave all my might." The "Piece of Me" singer wrote, "You're so DAMN STRONG ... I was extremely taken back and still am to this very day !!!"

Though you might think their wrestling match was a memory from their childhood, it seems it only happened a few years ago. According to Britney, "Maybe we should have a rematch ... I mean things have changed since 6 years ago !!!!!" Britney ended her birthday note by reiterating, "I wish I was as strong as you," which some fans speculated was a reference to Britney's longtime battle against their father, Jamie Spears, over control of her career and estate.

Meanwhile, fans were flabbergasted by the picture Brit chose to accompany the cryptic birthday message. The throwback pic showed little Jamie Lynn with her glasses on, sitting next to Britney and her ex-boyfriend, Justin Timberlake. The timing was odd, considering the renewed interest in their highly-publicized relationship, following the recent documentary episode, "Framing Britney Spears."

In fact, as per E! News, Justin released a statement apologizing to both Britney and Janet Jackson in February, amid rising outrage from fans online over the misogynistic culture in the 2000s. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

