Vivek Oberoi receives first COVID-19 vaccine jab in Mumbai

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi on Saturday became the latest Indian celebrity to take a jab of the Covid-19 vaccine.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-04-2021 18:12 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 18:12 IST
Vivek Oberoi (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi on Saturday became the latest Indian celebrity to take a jab of the Covid-19 vaccine. The 44-year-old actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a video of himself getting vaccinated at the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai.

Along with the video, he wrote, "First dose of Covid-19 vaccine. A big thank you and my warmest appreciation to all the frontline workers, our #Warriors for taking up this entire process seamlessly with utmost care. I would request everyone to not delay their safety and please get vaccinated (according to the age segregation) Let's defeat the virus together!" The 'Saathiya' actor became the latest addition to the list of celebrities who have taken the vaccination. Earlier stars like Salman Khan, Anupam Kher, Sanjay Dutt, Hema Malini, Johnny Lever, Saif Ali Khan, Kamal Haasan and Satish Shah had also received the vaccination shots.

On a related note, several leading Bollywood stars had contracted the deadly disease earlier. Recently, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Vikrant Messy, Katrina Kaif, Paresh Rawal, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, and Ranbir Kapoor were among those who had tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier, actors Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan and some others were infected with the virus.

In March 2020, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who rose to fame with her song 'Baby Doll', became the first Bollywood celebrity to get infected with COVID-19. Meanwhile, on the work front, Vivek Oberoi is currently working on his production ventures, 'Rosie: Saffron Chapter' and 'Iti: Can You Solve your Own Murder'. 'Rosie' will mark the debut of Palak Tiwari, daughter of TV star Shweta Tiwari. (ANI)

