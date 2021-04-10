Left Menu

'Bulbbul' team returns for mother-daughter story 'Qala', Irrfan Khan's son Babil to make debut

Following the success of last years movie Bulbbul, Netflix is once again collaborating with Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Ssharmas Clean Slate Filmz for a mother-daughter story Qala, which also marks late actor Irrfan Khans son Babils foray into films.The film reunites Bulbbul director Anvitaa Dutt and star Tripti Dimri.

Poster of the film 'Bulbbul' (Image Source: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI

Following the success of last year's movie ''Bulbbul'', Netflix is once again collaborating with Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Sharma's Clean Slate Filmz for a mother-daughter story ''Qala'', which also marks late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil's foray into films.

The film reunites ''Bulbbul'' director Anvitaa Dutt and star Tripti Dimri. The first look of the movie, which also features Swastika Mukherjee, was released by Netflix on Saturday.

Dutt described ''Qala'' as a ''heart-breaking'' story about a daughter who craves her mother's love.

"Mother-daughter relationships are sacred and often complicated. 'Qala' is a beautiful, heartbreaking story about a daughter who craves her mother's love,'' the director said in a statement.

''I am ecstatic to have such incredible actors on board and cannot wait for the world to discover the film with Tripti, Babil and Swastika. It's always a pleasure to partner with Clean Slate Filmz and Netflix as they believe in bringing to a life empowered stories like 'Bulbbul', and now 'Qala','' she added.

Sharma said their aim is to produce content that stands out and tell stories that are unique, clutter-breaking and heart-warming. ''After the success of 'Bulbbul', we are happy to announce our second film association with Netflix for 'Qala','' he said.

Srishti Behl Arya, director of- international original film, Netflix India, said the streamer is thrilled to reunite with Clean Slate Flimz and tell an ''intricate'' tale of a woman that will resonate with many. ''We are thrilled to reunite with them for Qala, and once again tell an intricate tale of a woman that we hope will resonate with many. We are also excited that the incredibly talented Tripti Dimri will be back on Netflix, this time with the promising Babil I. Khan, the newest addition to the growing Netflix family,'' she said.

