Arjun Kapoor channels weekend mood in stunning monochromatic pic, says 'Chillin like a villain'

Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor channelled his weekend mood with a cup of coffee in his hand, and treated fans to a monochromatic picture.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-04-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 19:08 IST
Arjun Kapoor (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor channelled his weekend mood with a cup of coffee in his hand, and treated fans to a monochromatic picture. The 'Ishaqzaade' star hopped on to Instagram to drop a stunning picture of himself as he chills sitting on a couch.

The photo sees Kapoor donning a black crew neck T-shirt, as he sported aviators. The actor is seen with a straight face and full-grown beard, as his intense expressions steal the limelight. Seems like the star is having a gala time as he rests himself out with a cup of coffee and crashing on a comfy couch.

The 'Half Girlfriend' star captioned the post as, "Sunday vibe...Chillin like a villain," and added a man supervillain, and winking emoticons. Celebrity followers including filmmaker Homi Adajania and more than 40 thousand fans liked the post on the photo-sharing platform.

Siddhanth Kapoor wrote, " What a shot," and added a fire emoticon as he liked the photo. Ekta Kapoor wrote, "I'm so jealous."

On the work front, Arjun, who was recently seen in 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar', co-starring opposite Parineeti Chopra, also has 'Sardar Ka Grandson', and 'Bhoot Police', co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam, Javed Jaffrey, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Ali Fazal, in the pipeline. (ANI)

